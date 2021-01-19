Woman killed in crash after buying food to celebrate son's O-level results

Her son had been fretting about failing his O-level examinations, but he breezed through it and qualified for the course he had set his heart on.

On the way home from work the next day, the proud and happy mother bought sushi, one of the teen's favourite food, to celebrate his achievement.

Tragically, Ms Or Cheng Khim, 52, who wanted to surprise her son with the sushi, never made it home for the celebration on Tuesday last week.

The pre-school teacher's assistant was critically injured after she was hit by a lorry at the junction of Yuan Ching Road and Yung Kuang Road in Jurong, just a short distance from her block.

She was taken unconscious in an ambulance to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where she died two days later.

Ms Or's son, Ng Song Ching, 17, told The New Paper at her wake yesterday: "When I realised my mother was late for dinner, I called her mobile phone. A doctor answered and told me that she was in the hospital. I was very shocked and scared."

Song Ching and his 15-year-old sister then went to the hospital where they met their relatives.

Song Ching had wanted to discuss his future plans with his mother on the night of the accident.

"She was happy with my results. We thought I was not going to do well, but it was good enough for me to apply for the course I want."

He said his mother had always given him the freedom to choose his own path in his education and would be happy as long as he was happy.

Ms Or's younger sister, Ms Samantha Or, 42, said a scan had revealed severe swelling in the brain, and the doctor told the family - including their parents in their 70s - that she was in critical condition.

When asked, they agreed to donate Ms Or's organs, including her kidneys, liver and corneas.

Song Ching said: "This is something that we knew my mother would have wanted. She was a generous person who liked to help others."

Recalling his mother fondly, Song Ching described her as an active person who loved nature and the outdoors.

Ms Or enjoyed rearing caterpillars at home - up to 50 at a time - and releasing them as butterflies, he added.

She actively volunteered at the Bukit Panjang Butterfly Garden, which was set up in 2013.

Song Ching said his mother also enjoyed sculpting balloons.

Working as a freelance balloon sculptor, she provided services to schools and private celebrations.

Some friends who sculpted balloons with Ms Or built a butterfly-themed sculpture comprising 3,000 balloons for her wake.

One of them, who wanted to be known only as Ms Wong, said: "It is a good way to send her off."

Ms Samantha Or said her sister always kept herself busy, and her latest interest was baking.

The Singapore Armed Forces defence executive officer said: "She always wanted to upgrade herself and learn new skills."

The police said a 69-year-old male lorry driver had been arrested for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

The younger Ms Or said her family has forgiven the driver for the fatal accident.

She said: "It was difficult for our family, but we are doing what my sister would have done. She was forgiving and helpful."