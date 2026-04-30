Woman's legs run over by tipper truck at Bayshore, but she counts her blessings: 'They have their mummy'

A woman was badly injured and has to re-learn how to walk after being hit by a tipper truck that ran over both her legs on April 16.

Cherri Wong had just sent her daughter to school when the accident occurred.

In an Instagram post on Monday (April 27), the founder of footwear brand Sunday Staples shared photos of the accident and her recovery process.

Aside from having surgery on her right knee and ankle, Wong wrote that she was "missing our normalcy" and has to re-learn many basic functions including standing, sitting and walking.

"But most importantly, I am alive. I have my husband and children. The girls have their mummy," added Wong.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at about 9.45am to an accident involving a tipper truck and a pedestrian at the junction of Bayshore Road and Upper East Coast Road.

The 37-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The 43-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

'Getting marginally better every day'

Her husband wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday that Wong would be tentatively discharged sometime between May 10 and 17.

"She is terribly afraid of a life without nurses, a life without physio a lift away, and most of all, a life with children sprinting to her for a hug. But patient outcomes are markedly better as compared to remaining hospitalised so our doctor is kicking her back home!"

He shared that her left leg, which was dragged on the asphalt, has a mid-sized crevice while her right leg is "still quite bruised and ballooned up at the knee and ankle from both operations".

"Cherri is still healing and resting up; getting marginally better every day," he added.

AsiaOne has reached out to Wong for more information.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com