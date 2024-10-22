Woman led to scam site when completing maid's Malaysia arrival card

A woman was filling in a Malaysia Digital Arrival Card for her maid when she was apparently led to a fake link and that took her to a site asking for her credit card details.

She lost more than $123 to the scam.

Yang, a 52-year-old retiree, told Shin Min Daily News that she had gone to Malaysia with her maid at about 4pm on Oct 18. She was told that her maid needed to complete the Malaysian Digital Arrival Card in advance.

"I used the maid's phone to find the website and clicked on the first link after searching. After filling in the information, I saw that I was also asked to fill in my credit card information."

Yang then used her own mobile phone to search for the website.

"I went to the same website and saw that I was still asked to fill in my credit card details, which I thought was a security measure, so I filled it in."

She then received a text message from the bank within 10 minutes saying that US$94 (S$123) had been charged to her card.

Yang immediately called the bank hotline and was told that the bank could not stop the transfer because she had filled in the information herself.

When she arrived at the Malaysian checkpoint, she told the immigration officer about the scam website and learnt that she was not the first victim.

"It's actually very simple to fill in the entry card, but the fake link requires a lot of information," said Yang.

"But if I fill it in at the counter, it could hold up the queue.

"Everyone should be careful."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.