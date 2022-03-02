Woman left bloodied after parts of covered walkway in Yishun falls on her

A woman was injured after parts of a covered walkway along Yishun Street 22 fell on her.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday (March 1), Ernest Tan lamented his mother's luck after a ceiling board dropped on her head while she was walking along the walkway.

He posted pictures of his mother who had blood stains on her left cheek, neck and shoulder.

Adding that residents had previously complained to Nee Soon Town Council about the "unsafe" walkway, Tan said: "All they reply was they've checked and all is good. So good to the point my mum walk pass only the ceiling tiles dropped on her head."

"Buy 4D also not so zhun (Hokkien for accurate)."

An AsiaOne reader who visited the site this morning at 11:15am said that the affected area was cordoned off and workers were seen erecting a scaffolding platform to assess the affected area.

He told us that town council officers were also seen guiding residents away from the works area.

When he checked again at noon, the affected area seems to have been repaired, he added.

PHOTO: AsiaOne reader

When contacted, Nee Soon Town Council said on Wednesday that they are aware that a resident was injured by the ceiling board that fell from the sheltered linkway.

The town council said that their property officer rushed to the site and rendered support to the resident and her family upon receiving a call for assistance.

The town council's spokesperson said: "Our staff and volunteers are keeping in close contact with her and her family, and we will provide any help necessary."

They added that the site has been barricaded for safety while their building contractor conducts thorough checks and rectification work. An Estate Ambassador Team has also been deployed on site to help ensure the safety of the residents, they said.

They also clarified on Tan's Facebook post claiming that ceiling board had been fixed before. The town council said that was for another portion of the sheltered linkway and that "additional works had been arranged upon further clarification with the feedback provider".

They said that they are committed to the safety of the residents there and they will further enhance their processes.

"We again extend our sincerest apologies to the resident and her family for the incident. We will render the necessary support and wish the resident a speedy recover".

