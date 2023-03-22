Woman left bloodied in unprovoked attack outside Orchard Towers club, says staff called her a 'punching bag'

She had merely gone to the club to support her friend who was deejaying that night.

Unfortunately, she ended up with a bloodied face after getting attacked by another club goer.

Speaking to AsiaOne about the harrowing incident, the woman, who only wanted to be known as R, said it was at about 5.30am on Tuesday (March 21) morning when the attack happened.

The 24-year-old said that a "hostile man" approached her and her friends while they were outside Club Space Singapore, located along Claymore Drive.

Recalling what her attacker looked like, R told AsiaOne that he was a bespectacled man about 168cm to 170cm tall.

Her friend had tried to calmly ask him what he was angry about, but the latter "suddenly snapped" and allegedly slapped her friend in the face.

"[He then] ran over and punched me multiple times in the face," she said, adding that the man fled after the attack.

To make things worse, R claimed that the staff members from the club ganged up on her and even "berated [her] unjustly" for the incident.

One of them allegedly told her while she was still bleeding from the punches: "Oh, he hit you? That's cause you're just a punching bag."

The four male staff involved also accused her of starting the fight, she claimed.

When she asked them to check the CCTV footage to prove her innocence, they allegedly brushed her off: "We all saw you [start the fight]."

Unable to get the CCTV footage from the club, R said she had no choice but to take to social media to raise awareness about the incident.

Attacker asks for private settlement

In her posts regarding the incident, R included several screenshots of her exchange with the man, who messaged her on Instagram.

"He reached out to me asking why I told people he punched me and said that he was drunk. He also wanted to settle things privately and offered to pay for my medical fees," said R, who said she has made a police report.

Screenshots seen by AsiaOne show that the man had asked R to take down her posts and "let the authorities deal with it".

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged, and that investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted Club Space for more information.

