$1m lost in 2 weeks: Woman scammed by 'police officer' who used MP's image as profile picture

A woman lost more than $1 million in just two weeks after falling prey to a scammer who impersonated a police officer and used an MP's photo as the WhatsApp profile picture.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (July 23), Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou recounted how a resident approached him during a Meet-the-People Session for help after her bank account was frozen.

Cai said that since March, the woman had been sending a daily selfie of herself at home to a scammer posing as a police officer who had contacted her via WhatsApp.

The scammer allegedly claimed that there were outstanding arrest warrants against her and instructed her not to tell anyone about the matter.

To make the ruse more convincing, the scammer also used the WhatsApp profile photo of an MP.

"Over two weeks in April, 32 transactions were made from her account," said Cai, adding that the victim was also instructed to hand over her jewellery and other valuables, which she personally delivered to the scammer.

Cai said he and members of his team accompanied the resident to a police station to verify the claims made by the purported officer. It was only then that she realised she had been communicating with scammers.

"Scams can happen to anyone. Please look out for one another, especially our seniors," said Cai.

"If something feels off, verify before you act. And never let anyone isolate you from the people you trust."

For more information on scams, the public may call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799 or visit ScamShield's website.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com