'I learned the hard way': Woman, 25, loses over $33k in alleged online drug scam

For many, helping someone in need is seen as a good cause — but not when the money is later discovered to have been used for illegal activities.

Speaking to AsiaOne, a 25-year-old university student who wished to be known only as Viv shared how she lost more than $33,000 after being drawn into what she believed was an effort to help someone in need.

"It started in March last year when I received a message from a stranger on Reddit seeking help. I had previously helped another victim of an abusive relationship on Reddit too, and she must have seen my comments offering assistance," said Viv.

Although doubtful at first, Viv decided to learn more about the situation. She shared that the stranger, who identified herself as Estelle, 24, claimed she was pregnant while still studying and needed money for an abortion.

"She told me about going through a pregnancy and needing money for an abortion after being kicked out of her home by her mother. I felt really sorry for her and wanted to help her out," Viv said, adding that they later connected on Telegram and other social media platforms.

Viv explained that, upon realising they had mutual friends, she felt confident enough to trust Estelle to return the money.

"We had a few mutual friends, so I decided to loan her some money. As she would return the money in portions to build trust, it never crossed my mind that she would disappear," said Viv.

Amount snowballs in 3 months

However, the amounts gradually began to snowball after Estelle claimed she needed additional cash to cover her grandparents' medical bills.

"She would send me receipts of her grandparents' medical bills. I wanted to help her through that period, but by then the amount had already risen to about $16,000," said Viv.

Determined to end the borrowing, Viv contacted Estelle to inform her she could no longer provide help. However, she noted that Estelle would follow up images of herself appearing injured, claiming she had been abused by her partner to gain further sympathy.

"It really put me in a difficult spot, I did not want to see her getting hurt, so I just helped more — until the total eventually reached over $33,000 in three months," said Viv.

Things finally came to a standstill when Viv decided to stop lending after noticing that Estelle had stopped returning money and was ignoring her messages and calls.

In a desperate attempt to recover the money, Viv reached out to her friends for help and created an online plea to raise awareness about Estelle.

"When I told my friends about the situation, they all came together to help me. I created a social media page to seek help from the public and filed a police report," said Viv.

8 others allegedly targeted

To her astonishment, Viv told AsiaOne that other victims who recognised Estelle's profile had reached out, saying they had also lost money under similar circumstances

"A total of eight people reached out to me afterwards to inform me of their situations, with all of them filing separate police reports," said Viv.

It was only then that one of the victims inform Viv that Estelle had been involved in drug-related activities alongside her partner.

"It was such a shock to me. All this time, I thought I was lending money for a good cause, but it turns out they were involved in illegal activities," Viv said.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report has been filed.

Despite, losing the money Viv admitted that she she does not expect to recover it but hopes that her story could raise awareness.

"At the end of the day, it was my money and I have been making peace with the loss. My priority now is to shed light on others who may be using similar tactics," she said.

"I learned it the hard way, and I will never lend money again."

[[nid:729023]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com