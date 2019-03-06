Woman on mobility scooter crashes into glass door at Toa Payoh interchange, leaves scene 'immediately'

PHOTO: Facebook/SBSTransit
Goh Yan Han
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A woman on a personal mobility aid crashed into a sliding glass door at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange on Saturday morning (June 1), causing it to shatter.

In a video posted on SBS Transit's Facebook page, the woman on the mobility scooter hits one of a pair of sliding glass doors before they can fully open as she is passing through the doorway.

The front basket attached to her mobility scooter falls off from the impact.

She gets off the mobility aid and picks up the basket before appearing to wheel the scooter away.

Said SBS Transit in the post: "We would like to remind users of mobility devices to please be careful when moving around in enclosed spaces. We are thankful that no one was injured in this incident."

The incident occurred at 7.35am, said SBS Transit corporate communications senior vice-president Tammy Tan.

She said that the glass shattered on impact and the woman left the scene immediately.

"The area was cordoned off and has since been cleared of the glass debris. No one was injured and bus operations was unaffected," added Ms Tan.

She also said that a police report was being made.

When contacted, police confirmed that a report had been lodged.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Personal mobility devices
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
HSA issues alert on &#039;weight loss&#039; products after woman suffers severe heart failure
HSA issues alert on 'weight loss' products after woman suffers severe heart failure
Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
MP makes Facebook appeal over litter at MPC@Khatib
MP makes Facebook appeal over litter at MPC@Khatib
North Korea&#039;s former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un on Sunday: KCNA
He's alive: North Korea's former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
The complete noob&#039;s guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
The complete noob's guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
Beating anorexia: What causes the eating disorder - and how to support someone battling it
Beating anorexia: What causes the eating disorder - and how to support someone battling it

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door

SERVICES