Woman on mobility scooter crashes into glass door at Toa Payoh interchange, leaves scene 'immediately'

SINGAPORE - A woman on a personal mobility aid crashed into a sliding glass door at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange on Saturday morning (June 1), causing it to shatter.

In a video posted on SBS Transit's Facebook page, the woman on the mobility scooter hits one of a pair of sliding glass doors before they can fully open as she is passing through the doorway.

The front basket attached to her mobility scooter falls off from the impact.

She gets off the mobility aid and picks up the basket before appearing to wheel the scooter away.

Said SBS Transit in the post: "We would like to remind users of mobility devices to please be careful when moving around in enclosed spaces. We are thankful that no one was injured in this incident."

The incident occurred at 7.35am, said SBS Transit corporate communications senior vice-president Tammy Tan.

She said that the glass shattered on impact and the woman left the scene immediately.

"The area was cordoned off and has since been cleared of the glass debris. No one was injured and bus operations was unaffected," added Ms Tan.

She also said that a police report was being made.

When contacted, police confirmed that a report had been lodged.

