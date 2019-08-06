Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old woman was arrested on Friday (June 7) for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a statement on Friday, the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the woman was at the arrival car counter of the checkpoint at about 2am, when she refused to produce her travel document.

When the ICA officer stepped out of her counter to check on the situation, the woman suddenly stepped on the accelerator and drove off.

She damaged the drop-arm barrier in the process.

Another ICA officer immediately activated the alarm and the arrival car zone was locked down, before police and ICA officers arrested the woman.

Those convicted of attempting to enter Singapore illegally could be jailed for up to six months and get at least three strokes of the cane.

For damaging a drop-arm barrier, a person could be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three years and caned up to eight strokes for vandalism.

Women, however, cannot be caned.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.