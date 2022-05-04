Woman orders stepladder on Shopee, receives piece of cardboard instead

A woman was shocked when she ordered a stepladder via online marketplace Shopee only to receive a piece of cardboard.

Stomp contributor Gen shared with Stomp that she paid a seller $39.90 for the stepladder.

On Apr 30, she received small package that stated on its label that it contained a "stool step foldable ladder household".

Obviously, the package did not contain a ladder.

Gen messaged the seller: "Hi, what did you send me? A piece of paper?"

She said she has since requested a full refund but has yet to receive a reply.

PHOTO: Stomp

"I hope this seller will be banned from selling," she said.

This is not the first time someone has received cardboard from an online seller.

In Feb, another Stomp contributor received three pieces of cardboard after purchasing disinfecting spray guns via Lazada.

