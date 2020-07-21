Woman in Paya Lebar allegedly harasses rider who was delivering food to her neighbour

A Foodpanda rider was about to make a delivery to a terrace house along Paya Lebar Crescent when he was stopped by his customer's neighbour.

Sham Rahman, 28, had parked his motorcycle in the alley behind the row of private residences when a woman called the police and confronted him.

Although he opened the trunk to show her that he was delivering food to her neighbour, she continued to film him.

He decided to do the same and shared clips of their heated exchange on Facebook on Saturday (July 18).

In his post, he said that he did not park his vehicle behind the woman's house.

"She even mentioned some personal issues with her neighbour that is my customer that I need to send the food to," Shan wrote.

While the rider admitted he was in the wrong for parking in the alley, it did not seem to appease the woman.

He also attempted to reason with the resident by pointing out that she didn't take issue with another motorcycle that was parked along the same alley.

During the argument, she mentioned the smoke emitted from his vehicle was contaminating the area.

"I wanted to ignore [her] as I have a stacked order so I need to send to the next one," he wrote.

When Sham attempted to wheel his ride somewhere else, the woman could be seen standing behind the motorcycle to prevent him from doing so.

While another delivery rider stepped in to mediate the situation, it didn't appear to have gone well.

Sham ended his post with a warning to other riders not to park their vehicles there while making deliveries in the area.

The post has since gathered over 3,700 shares, as well as some comments from Facebook users who said that they encountered similar issues when they were neighbours with the woman.

PHOTOS: Facebook screengrabs

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said: "On July 19 at 1.49pm, the police were alerted to a case of dispute along Paya Lebar Crescent. No injuries were reported.

"Both parties have been advised on their legal recourse. No further police assistance was required."

