'Phone more important than life': Woman nearly gets hit by car while crossing road, draws flak from netizens

Some of us live and die by our phones - for this woman, the latter could have nearly happened.

A woman crossing Tan Quee Lan Street in Bugis narrowly avoided a car accident because she was looking at her phone, according to a video uploaded by SG Road Vigilante to Facebook on Tuesday (Feb 24).

"Head down looking at mobile phone. Ear piece on, totally have no idea she is a step away from the hospital," the post reads.

In the dashcam footage from the driver's vehicle, the driver avoids a FedEx van to his left on the single-lane road, hugging the right side of the lane.

Abruptly, a woman walks out from the left, in front of the FedEx van, visibly engrossed in her phone.

Slamming the brakes, the driver blares his horn at the woman.

Shocked, the woman briefly lowers her phone, making eye contact with the driver.

Noticing that the danger was over, however, she quickly goes back to staring at her phone as she crossed to the other side of the road.

The driver, audibly incensed, can then be heard shouting at the woman: "Hey! Watch the road, don't watch your phone!"

Many netizens also expressed similar displeasure towards the woman's disregard for safety.

"Handphone more expensive than life," said one. "Many drivers too, using phone while driving, even hands-free but eyes on the phone."

Another commented that safe roads are a "shared responsibility", stressing that there ought to be "proportionate punishment" for all irresponsible road users.

A user also questioned: "Why do people do this?

"Walking and using phone, crossing road and using phone, everything also phone. Putting your phone away while walking or crossing road, will die?"

