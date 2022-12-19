Woman picks up used mask to wear so she can take public transport, grosses netizens out

As they say, desperate times call for desperate measures.

That was certainly the case for TikTok user Chonkycat, who realised she forgot to wear a mask after boarding a train.

In a video uploaded last Wednesday (Dec 14), the woman filmed herself on board a train while maskless, while telling her friend that people were staring.

Although masks aren't required in most indoor places, they're still needed on public transport.

After her friend told her that she might be fined for not having a mask on, the TikTok user decided to alight and find a mask before continuing her commute.

And lo and behold, she did get a mask, albeit in the most unlikely of places.

Less than 10 minutes later, Chonkycat texted her friend saying she found a used mask on the floor outside an MRT station.

"Hah, law of attraction," she jested.

Waiting till there was no one around, she picked up the mask and wore it, despite her friend telling her it was "damn dirty".

She even took a video message of herself with the mask on, sarcastically remarking that the mask was "clean as f***".

Chonkycat's video garnered several comments from grossed-out netizens, who couldn't comprehend why she didn't resort to more hygienic methods of procuring a mask, such as getting one from the MRT station's Passenger Service Centre or approaching a stranger for one.

One even chimed in that she should have just remained on the train.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Replying to a comment, the woman said she did try to get one from a Passenger Service Centre at a MRT station but was allegedly yelled at by a male staff.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

AsiaOne has reached out to Chonkycat for comment.

Providing masks a goodwill gesture

In September, local influencer Thomas Thomas Kopankiewicz shared that it was possible to get disposable masks at the control station at one-north MRT station by simply asking the staff.

While netizens were generally pleasantly surprised by his 'life hack', one commenter who claims to work for SMRT said that giving out spare masks to forgetful passengers was a "goodwill gesture" on their part, and mentioned that there have been passengers who demand for masks.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

