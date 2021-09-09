Woman posts video of cars 'racing' along Orchard Road, gets flamed instead for being 'kaypoh'

A Facebook user shared a video of cars allegedly "racing" along Orchard Road but was met with criticisms from netizens instead.

Cecilia Wong wrote in her post shared on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page that the video was taken at 12.55am on Sep 5 and showed at least 11 motorists and one motorcycle racing down Orchard Road.

She also urged the police to track them down.

The post has since garnered over 500 reactions and 280 comments.

However, most netizens did not think the cars were racing and instead slammed Wong for being 'kaypoh' and to mind her own business.

They also seemed to find the background voices in the video more annoying than the cars and their engines.

What do you think?