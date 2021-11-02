Woman raises a stink after receiving rotten Mao Shan Wang

A woman who ordered 'Black Gold' Mao Shan Wang durians online was left with a bitter experience after receiving $100 worth of rotten fruit.

Taking to Facebook on Oct 30 to voice her displeasure, Xin Ci wrote: "So excited to eat durian then like that. Sad."

In her Facebook post - shared more than 400 times - the unhappy customer wrote that she had contacted the durian stall Champion Durian Fruit Pte Ltd, but to no avail.

In the comments, netizens were full of sympathy towards Xin Ci's 'stinky' situation.

Screengrab/Facebook/Xin Ci

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao on Monday (Nov 1), the manager of the durian stall based in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 said that he has since refunded and apologised to the customer for the not-so premium durians.

The 39-year-old said: "I've been in the industry for 20 years and this is the first time we've encountered such an incident. On one hand, it's currently not durian season which means the quality [of the fruit] might be affected.

"But on the other hand, it's our own negligence. In future, we'll pay more attention when packing the durians for online orders."

ALSO READ: Durian 'mountain' in Bedok: $2 durians draw long queues outside Sheng Siong

chingshijie@asiaone.com