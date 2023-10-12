Woman refuses to wear mask in SGH and verbally abuses staff, challenges policewoman questioning her

Videos showing a patient who verbally abused a hospital staff member and then rebuff a police officer trying to take her statement have been making its rounds on the internet.

In two TikTok clips published by user Garygaryocp on Tuesday (Oct 10), a woman in plain clothes wearing a Singapore Police Force lanyard is seen engaging in a conversation with another woman who's holding a phone at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The woman who's holding the phone, a SGH patient, however, is uncooperative and instead turns her device towards the police officer throughout the conversation.

From the videos, which go on for about 11 minutes in total, it's gathered that the SGH patient, speaking in Mandarin, had been in an accident with a car that hit her.

However, it appears that her conversation with the police officer centred on that patient's verbal abuse towards an SGH staff.

When asked multiple times if she had used foul language on the nurse, the patient repeatedly deflects the question, at one point taunting the other party, "You guess? You can guess if you want to."

The patient had also earlier alleged that a hospital staff member had told her that she "didn't have a right to see a doctor" as she's not Singaporean.

Patient displayed 'aggressive behaviour': SGH

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, SGH said that a patient had "displayed aggressive behaviour" towards their staff on duty at the emergency department on Oct 10.

Associate Professor Kenneth Tan, head and senior consultant at SGH’s emergency medicine department, said that during the triage process at the entry to the emergency department, the patient was handed a mask after a staff member noticed that she was not wearing one.

"She refused to put on and became abusive when our staff reminded her about the ministry guidelines on mask-wearing in hospitals," said Prof Tan.

He said that masks are required in all clinical areas in the hospital to ensure the safety of patients and employees. In particular, the emergency department has many ill and vulnerable patients that were put at risk due to the woman's refusal to wear a mask.

Added Prof Tan: "Despite the best efforts and repeated attempts by our clinical and security team present to calm her down, her abusive behaviour persisted, and the police were activated."

Patient demanded to see IO's warrant card

The published TikTok clips showed the police at the hospital speaking with the patient. She refuses to give her statement and the conversation appears to go in circles with the female police officer.

At one point in the clip, the patient demands to see the police officer's warrant card and reaches over to grab her lanyard, stating: "Come, let me record this," before raising her voice.

"Don't touch me," the officer warns, as the patient continues her rant, "You're from the investigation department, your identity is public. Why can't you show it to everyone?"

In the second clip, taken in a separate location in the hospital, the patient continues to rebuff police officers' requests, instead demanding to be taken to the police station.

"If you can't go [to the police station], I can't either…. Ask all the police in Singapore to come. I can't go unless you push me there. And summon the other party in the accident there too."

The second clip ends with the officers leaving after ascertaining that the patient did not wish to have her statement taken.

Patient's behaviour 'disruptive' : SGH

Prof Tan said that the woman was still treated and discharged two hours from the time she arrived at the emergency department as "everyone who presents at our emergency department will receive the care required".

However, the patient's behaviour was deemed "disruptive" to the hospital, as manpower was needed to attend to her instead of being focused on other patients who required assistance.

He further added that the hospital operates on a "reporting and escalation protocol" for staff to utilise when they encounter abuse or aggression.

"We are very grateful to netizens who have expressed their understanding and support for our staff who had been verbally abused, and the police for their on-site support," he said.

"The hospital has zero tolerance for any form of abuse and harassment, either physical or verbal, towards our colleagues who give their best to our patients and their families.

"We provide all patients compassionate and personal care, though the hospital will not hesitate to take appropriate actions against abusive behaviour as our colleagues deserve a safe and respectful working environment."

SGH said that police investigations are still ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

According to the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), persons who harass or abuse public healthcare workers in the course of their work are liable for harsher penalties. They may be fined up to $5,000, imprisoned for up to 12 months, or both.

ALSO READ: 'Our officers were respectful and calm': MOM refutes allegations officers were rude during eatery probe

candicecai@asiaone.com