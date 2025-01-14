Woman rescued after getting trapped on 10th floor ledge of Tampines flat

A woman was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers on Monday (Jan 13) after she got stuck on the ledge outside a 10th floor flat in Tampines.

In a video uploaded by Sgfollowsall on Instagram, the woman can be seen standing on the narrow ledge outside of a HDB unit, holding onto the windows with both hands as concerned members of the public watched on.

The video's caption identified the location as Block 848 Tampines Street 82.

According to 8world, the woman was cleaning the windows when the incident happened.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEwG3ndBmVe/[/embed]

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at the abovementioned address at around 10.35am on Monday.

Upon arrival, firefighters secured the woman with a safety harness and safely brought her down using a combined platform ladder.

SCDF also deployed a safety life air pack at the foot of the block with rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team on standby as a precaution.

The woman was assessed by an SCDF paramedic but she declined to be taken to hospital for further examination.

