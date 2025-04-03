Woman rescued from top of overhead bridge near Nex mall, detained under Mental Health Act

A woman was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers from the top of an overhead bridge near Nex mall on Wednesday (April 2).

SCDF and the police told AsiaOne they were alerted to the incident along Serangoon Central at 2.40pm.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday, the woman can be seen sitting on the roof of a sheltered overhead bridge, with her legs dangling over the edge.

At least ten SCDF and police officers can be seen on the bridge as they attempt to reach her.

Eventually, a SCDF officer is seen on the roof of the bridge and he approaches the woman, 45, from behind before pulling her away from the edge.

@admirer1204 A good job by SCDF in saving a Sundial lady at Serangoon NEX overhead bridge. ♬ original sound - admirer1204

SCDF said that rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team climbed onto the roof and brought the woman down to safety.

She was subsequently conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and detained by the police under Section 7 of the Mental Health Act.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

