Woman rips off CNY decorations from Boon Keng HDB gate while friends laugh; police looking into matter

A woman was caught ripping off Chinese New Year decorations from the gate of a HDB flat in Boon Keng on Sunday (Jan 11).

The resident, identified as Lee, shared a YouTube video on Jan 12 documenting the incident.

In the eight-minute recording, three women are seen stepping out of the lift at around 7.33pm as they approach the unit. There was a fourth woman in the lift who did not step out.

One woman, dressed in a white top with sunglasses, approaches the unit. As she rings the doorbell, her two other friends, dressed in a black tube top and purple halter top, laugh and move back towards the lift.

The woman in black later walks forward and points at something on the HDB gate saying, "What do you mean? He caused violence here?"

The women in white then rings the doorbell again and takes a photo of the unit.

She continues waiting outside the unit as her friends wait near the lift. She repeatedly says, "Are you okay, sir? I just want to talk to you," claiming that she saw the Boon Keng resident in a Reddit thread and wanted to "know if you're okay".

At 7.40pm, the woman starts removing items from the door while continuing to ask, "Are you okay, sir?" while her friends record the incident on their phones.

After some incoherent sounds, she tells her friends to go upstairs and she turns towards the staircase before she trips on a step, grabbing the railing to catch herself. Her friends help her up and the three women head to the next floor as the video ends.

Lee told Stomp: "The woman got caught vandalising and causing mischief while moaning incoherently as her two accomplices looked on and filmed her misdeeds."

In the video description, Lee added that the three women were detained by the police shortly after and their particulars taken down.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and added they were looking into the matter.

Lee said that while he did not know the three women, he did recognise the fourth woman who had remained in the lift as a neighbour's relative, reported Stomp.

Photos shared by Lee showed pieces of Chinese New Year decorations scattered across the floor in front of the unit.

