Woman risks her life by sitting in the middle of the road to take a selfie

Woman risks her life by sitting in the middle of the road to take a selfie
A woman was seen sitting in the middle of a road while taking a photo of herself.
PHOTO: Facebook/Vincent Neo
Farah Daley
Stomp
Apr 18, 2019

People have proven that they are willing to go to great heights and lengths to take a selfie.

One woman put her own life at risk by sitting in the middle of a road while taking a photo of herself.

Facebook user Vincent Neo posted a video of the woman that was captured in an in-car camera.

According to the timestamp, this happened on Apr 14 at about 4.47am.

The location is unclear.

on Facebook

Irresponsible Lady putting other motorists in Danger of hitting her down if the driver was unaware that she was sitting...

Posted by Vincent Neo on Sunday, 14 April 2019

The woman wearing white is sitting on the road while a man is standing nearby.

She puts away her phone and ducks her head as the vehicle with the camera approaches.

"Irresponsible lady putting other motorists in danger of hitting her down if the driver was unaware that she was sitting in the middle of the road," wrote Vincent.

"Risking her life for [a] selfie photo early Sunday morning.

"Is this worth it?"

More about

road safety
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement