Woman risks her life by sitting in the middle of the road to take a selfie

A woman was seen sitting in the middle of a road while taking a photo of herself.

People have proven that they are willing to go to great heights and lengths to take a selfie.

Facebook user Vincent Neo posted a video of the woman that was captured in an in-car camera.

According to the timestamp, this happened on Apr 14 at about 4.47am.

The location is unclear.

The woman wearing white is sitting on the road while a man is standing nearby.

She puts away her phone and ducks her head as the vehicle with the camera approaches.

"Irresponsible lady putting other motorists in danger of hitting her down if the driver was unaware that she was sitting in the middle of the road," wrote Vincent.

"Risking her life for [a] selfie photo early Sunday morning.

"Is this worth it?"