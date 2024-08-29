This woman runs an optical shop in her Teck Whye flat. Here's why

Inside a four-room HDB flat in Teck Whye is a room containing scores of spectacle frames and ophthalmic instruments.

This is where homeowner Fu Qiuji (transliteration) has been running her optical business over the past three years.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao in her flat, the 52-year-old optician shared that she and her older brother first set up shop in the Teck Whye neighbourhood back in 1997.

Over the years, the siblings had to relocate their business once. In 2021, the landlord told them their lease won't be renewed and asked them to move out.

Unable to find a suitable location, the sibling considered closing down the business, but Fu was reluctant to part with their regular customers.

"Some customers have patronised us for over 10 years, or even more than 20 years, and would bring their children here to buy spectacles. If I don't open the shop, what will they do?" She told Zaobao.

Eventually, she decided to operate the shop from her flat, shifting all their equipment and products into an empty bedroom.

Fu had also hoped that her cancer-stricken brother would recover while she ran the business from home, so they could search for a suitable shop location later. Unfortunately, he died about a year later.

"My brother had been in this industry for more than 30 years, and always insisted on using the latest technology to provide the best service to customers," she tearfully recalled.

Fu does not use advertising and relies on word of mouth to sustain her home business, according to Zaobao.

"When business is slow, I'll be thriftier. It's alright as long as I have enough money," she added.

Her neighbours have also become her customers because of their close proximity and Fu's flexible working hours, and would even help welcome the occasional new patron.

Describing the involuntary relocation as a blessing in disguise, Fu said: "I have to thank the landlord for kicking me out, otherwise I wouldn't know how free and happy it is to run a home-based business."

