Woman says driver 'scratched her chest' and her dress buttons 'popped out' in Selegie Road attack

A woman recently took to SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page to share her distressing experience with an alleged road bully at Selegie Road on March 19.

In a video footage posted by this complainant, there appears to be a physical altercation between a man and three other women along that road.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/947748116403357

From the caption of the post, the complainant said that she was with her husband and they were on their way to Tekka market for breakfast.

At the junction of Selegie and Serangoon Road however, they noticed a stationary vehicle on the far left lane.

The couple noticed a lady crying and running around a BMW while trying to get away from an angry Chinese man who was chasing her.

The complainant added that the aggressor then grabbed hold of the lady's hair multiple times, hitting her vigorously and forcing her inside the car.

From the video, two other women could be seen trying to hold the man back, pleading with him to "stop it".

The complainant shared that many onlookers attempted to interfere to stop the commotion but were prevented to do so by the aggressor.

This woman then thought that she could offer her assistance as a good Samaritan, by calling for the police and documenting the incident on her phone.

However, upon noticing this, the aggressor walked towards her and allegedly attacked her by getting his hands inside her car to "reach out for my handphone".

She added: "When it failed, he pulled my hair multiple times and scratched my chest area with my dress buttons popping out and my arms being scratched."

Her husband then drove off but as can be seen from the video, the aggressor chased them down and continuously attacked the car.

" He started to hit the rearview mirrors and bonnet...which caused damages," said the woman.

The woman said in her post that she has been deeply affected by the incident.

"All we wanted to do was to help a lady who was getting abused on the road but this guy started to bully and attacked whoever came to her help."

The woman gave her statement to the police and shared that unfortunately, before the police arrived, the aggressor already left the scene.

In her post, she said: "I hope the authorities will look into this matter as this is a serious road bullying and in the midst of helping another human we got hurt and our vehicle got damaged."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted on March 19 at about 6am for assistance at the junction of Sungei Road and Serangoon Road.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com

