Woman says Kuala Lumpur food is 'not that cheap' despite strong Singdollar

With Singapore's strong exchange rate, many people living here assume they'll feel rich when travelling to and spending in countries like Malaysia.

But one influencer, who goes by the name Midi, recently made a trip to Kuala Lumpur and discovered that the depreciation of the ringgit does not necessarily translate into cheaper food prices for Singaporeans.

In a TikTok video on Wednesday (Aug 24), Midi, who is from China but is married to a Singaporean, shared that she got a surprise when she found out how much the food in Malaysia cost, even for hawker fare.

"Kuala Lumpur food is not that cheap," she said.

"It's like less expensive than Singapore, but not [by] that much."

She also confessed that she thought she would be able to "experience a three times lesser cost in Kuala Lumpur".

Midi compared the prices of char kway teow, a noodle dish, in Singapore and Malaysia, and found that the dish could be sold for up to $4 to $5 in a hawker centre in Malaysia's capital, which is very similar to what one can find in Singapore.

And the locals are feeling the pinch too.

Midi shared that one of her friends living in Kuala Lumpur told her that in order to support their living standard, they have to "be super hardworking" and have "more than one or two jobs".

As of the time of writing, the video has garnered over 60,300 views and 70 comments.

Some netizens told Midi that more touristy locations usually charge higher for food and suggested other places she could visit in the future.

Another commented that likewise, when tourists visit Singapore, they think everything is expensive because they choose to go to hotspots such as Marina Bay Sands and Sentosa.

Food prices are not only going up in Kuala Lumpur.

The recent reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia borders as well as the strong Singdollar also played a part in driving up food prices in Johor Bahru, reported Malaysian publication The Star.

Due to the rising cost of living, business owners there said they are willing to increase their prices despite the risk of losing local customers.

This isn't the only time someone has voiced their displeasure over expensive food in Malaysia.

In April, a group of nine diners complained that the food in a Malaysian restaurant was "very expensive".

The owner defended himself, saying the rise of produce prices have made things harder for F&B businesses like his, adding that some places "do not dare raise prices in order to retain their own customers".

