Woman says Singaporeans are the world's worst drivers. Here's what some drivers really think

Are Singaporeans the world's worst drivers? This woman seemed to think so.

In a TikTok video shared last Sunday (Sept 24), beauty entrepreneur Wendi Chan said Singaporeans displaying inconsiderate behaviour on the road because they are kiasu (scared to lose).

She said: "Whenever a person puts a signal to say, 'Hey, I need to turn into your lane because there's a car that stopped in front of me'.

"No. What they will do if they are behind is speed up and close up the gap so you can't get in. So literally whenever you put a signal out, people will horn at you. 'You can't come into my lane'."

To emphasise her point, Chan said there was an occasion when another driver gave her a rude hand gesture for trying to change lanes.

"I just don't get it. What's the five seconds you can lose from me coming in and probably going out again," she added. "It's just frustrating".

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@pinkkittywendi/video/7281917984933793025?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162[/embed]

Her TikTok video has since garnered 61,000 views and close to 1,000 comments.

In the comments section, several netizens agreed with her assessment of Singaporean drivers.

"Totally agree and that's the reason why I hate driving in Singapore," one of them said, while another wrote: "As a Singaporean, I agree with you".

But several netizens argued that Chan's opinions are not "fair statements".

"You're accusing the whole country just because of someone who refused to give way to you. Could be your driving," said a netizen.

"Worst in the world? Have you driven in every country in the world? If not then how do you know?" another added.

AsiaOne has contacted Chan for comment.

Speaking to CNA for a Talking Point episode in 2019, Roads.sg founder Aloysius Fong said that high frequency of road rage in Singapore could be due to how cars are expensive here.

Another reason would be the sense of entitlement while on the road, according to the local website that promotes road safety.

But are Singaporeans really the worst drivers in the world?

A survey conducted by UK price comparison site Compare The Market this year revealed the best drivers in the world and Singapore was in a respectable ninth place.

The survey singled out Singapore's road quality and low levels of death from traffic accidents at two per 100,000 people.

On the other end of the spectrum, Thailand was found to have the worst drivers due to a worrying number of fatalities from traffic accidents, at 32 per 100,000 people.

