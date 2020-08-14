Woman scammed out of $40 by cash-on-delivery order she didn't order

With most people spending most of their time languishing within the comforts of their own homes, having goods delivered to our doors have increased — but so have delivery scams.

Peng Xuelin found herself with $39 dollars less after a delivery woman from Ninja Van demanded cash on delivery for a parcel she didn't even order.

She shared her experience in a Facebook post that same day (Aug 12), hoping to warn others not to fall prey to such scams.

According to a police report she shared, Peng had accepted the parcel after seeing that her details were correct. It was only after she inspected the contents did she realise the item was not one that she had ordered, and therefore had no way of contacting the seller for help.

Despite paying $39 for the product, a quick search revealed the item, a beauty mask, was only worth $5.

While Peng called up the delivery lady for assistance, the latter told her she would inform her superiors about the issue.

An update by Peng earlier today (Aug 14) revealed that she has yet to be contacted.

In the meantime, she claims that she has also received another similar looking message requesting her to pay for yet another parcel, this time worth $58.

Several commenters shared that they too had experienced similar incidents.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from Ninja Van said they have launched an internal investigation into the matter and will facilitate all police investigations.

They added that as the company receive parcels for last-mile deliveries from shipping consolidators, they do not have access to the seller's information.

In the meantime, a refund for Peng is being processed.

Ninja Van also advised customers to contact them directly through their customer service email, their hotline or through their live chat.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ninja Van for additional information.

