Woman screams as elderly landlord forcibly pulls her hair, accuses her of damaging kitchen floor

A tenant was physically abused by her landlord after he accused her of doing something to the kitchen floor.

Stomp contributor PK shared a video of the shirtless elderly man pulling her hair as she screamed and tried to push him away with a closed umbrella.

He then suddenly stopped and walked away to take a seat in the living room.

The Stomp contributor said she called the police to the Bukit Merah View flat.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter.

The Stomp contributor said she had been renting a bedroom in the flat for 10 years.

"The other lady tenant and I try not to talk to him. The older he gets, the more weird. I think he quarrelled with his mistress. He is 90 years old."

She recounted: "On June 23, he suddenly asked me: 'What have you done to the floor?'

"I wondered: 'What do you mean?'

[[nid:570871]]

"Then I realised it was the discolouration of the kitchen floor due to age. I denied doing anything.

"He then ran forward to grab my hair forcibly."

Sharing a photo of her fallen hair on the washing machine, she said: "It was double what can be seen in the pic."

Another photo shows the shirtless man speaking with the police.

"Even with the video, he denied being violent," said the Stomp contributor.

She said the police suggested she moved out and she did so that night after work. The Stomp contributor is currently staying with a friend in Queenstown.

The other tenant is still living in the Bukit Merah View flat. "No choice," said the Stomp contributor. "Cheap rent."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.