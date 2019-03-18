Woman in Singapore dies 5 days after getting botox injections

She paid the ultimate price for beauty.

A 32-year-old real estate agent died on March 13, days after getting botox injections at an aesthetic clinic in Marina Bay.

The woman suffered seizures and went into cardiac arrest shortly after receiving the cosmetic treatment, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Her doctor tried to resuscitate her while calling for an ambulance. But by the time they got to Singapore General Hospital, she had missed the 'golden period' for treatment.

The lack of oxygen to the brain caused her to fall into a coma. Her heart and lungs also started to fail.

After spending five days on life support, the woman died.

According to the deceased's father, the doctor from the aesthetic clinic went to the hospital and apologised to his family, saying that his daughter had received botox injections on March 8.

Photo: Lianhe Wanbao

Botox, a neurotoxin, is commonly injected into the forehead or around the eyes to reduce the appearance of wrinkles by relaxing the muscles there.

In rare cases, it's possible for the toxin to spread in the body and cause symptoms such as muscle weakness, vision problems and breathing problems.

But cases of botox shots triggering cardiac arrest are unheard of, a local plastic surgeon told Wanbao.

He suggested that the woman may have had underlying conditions such as heart disease which may have caused her heart to stop pumping.

Unable to get a satisfactory answer from the clinic, the deceased's family lodged a police report on March 10.

Police said that investigations are ongoing.

Last November, a 52-year-old banker in Hong Kong died after receiving about 16 botox shots in a plastic surgery clinic.

The asthmatic woman was believed to have died from breathing difficulties due to "botox poisoning."

lamminlee@asiaone.com