Woman in Singapore finds 'horrifying creature' in tom yum fish soup

A woman was horrified to discover a worm in her lunch on Wednesday (March 10).

Stomp contributor Rui Xuan said she had ordered tom yum fish soup from Ang Kee F&B via Foodpanda at around 4pm.

She recounted: "My colleague and I were enjoying our lunch. I was happily eating and about to put the tofu into my mouth when to my disbelief, I saw a horrifying creature on it!

"It was a worm that looked like a caterpillar.

"I was disgusted!

"I informed Foodpanda about it but I don't blame them because it's not really their fault. They gave me a refund."