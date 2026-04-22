Couple spot baby owl atop car in Bukit Batok, care for it until NParks officers arrive

A couple in Bukit Batok had a surprising encounter with nature when they spotted a baby owl sitting atop a car and took care of it until NParks officers arrived to collect the little bird on April 18.

The incident took place at a carpark near Block 213 Bukit Batok Street 21.

Dyah, a marketing manager, told AsiaOne that her husband Fazrin first spotted the owlet from a distance perched atop a car at around 11.55am.

He quickly contacted Dyah and asked her to report the incident to NParks.

Dyah, who was home at the time, hurried downstairs to check on the owlet as she was "worried it might get injured or dehydrated". She carefully approached the bird and contacted NParks through their hotline.

An officer asked if she could send photos of the owlet and place the raptor in a box or safe container.

Dyah, who said she would go dumpster diving to "save the fluffy cute baby owl", saw a blue recycling bin nearby and searched for a suitable cardboard box.

At home, Dyah closed her windows, switched off the fans, light and TV and turned on the aircon to keep the environment calm and comfortable for the owlet, reducing any possible stressors.

NParks advised her not to feed the owlet as their team would come and pick it up, so she only left water inside the box. Officers arrived an hour later at 1.27pm and checked on the owlet and asked where it was found.

"The team carefully took the owlet into their care and inspected the surrounding trees for signs of a nest or the mother owl. They confirmed the owlet was not able to fly yet.

"They stayed for a while before leaving with the owlet as mama owl was nowhere in sight," said Dyah, adding that the NParks team left at around 3pm.

"I do hope that the owlet is safe, in healthy condition, and someday will eventually fledge successfully."

AsiaOne has contacted NParks for more information.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com