Woman spotted standing on 8th floor ledge of Clementi HDB block, gets pulled to safety by SCDF

A 24-year-old woman standing on a window ledge of a Clementi block was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers on Sept 30.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said they received a call for assistance at Block 118 Clementi Street 13 at about 10.50am.

When officers arrived, the woman was seen standing on a ledge outside an 8th floor unit.

Rescuers from SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rappelled from the unit above to rescue the person.

Footage of the incident shared on Telegram by Sgfollowsall shows a rescuer standing in front of the woman on the window ledge, and multiple first responders looking out the windows of the flats above and below the ledge.

A safety life air pack is seen at the foot of the block, which SCDF said was deployed as a precautionary measure.

The woman was subsequently taken to safety by SCDF officers and apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008, said the police.

No injuries were reported.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

[[nid:723321]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com