Woman tries to squeeze through closing train doors at Gardens by the Bay station, walking stick gets stuck

A passenger at Gardens by the Bay MRT station was recently filmed attempting to board a train when the doors were already closing.

This caused her walking stick to be momentarily trapped between platform screen doors.

A 15-second clip of the incident circulating online shows the woman trying to squeeze through the closing platform screen doors.

A man on the platform attempts to keep the screen doors open, while another man on board the train, presumably their companion, tries to force-open the train doors.

But the doors close, causing the woman's walking stick to become stuck.

When both doors open again after a few seconds, the woman retrieves her walking stick. The man in the train holds open the train doors for the woman and the man to enter the cabin.

Netizens slammed the trio for their reckless behaviour.

"I don't know why but is it difficult to board the next available train? It's not like one train has left and the other takes forever to wait for arrival," said one Reddit user.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, president of SMRT Trains Lam Sheau Kai confirmed the incident occurred at about 8.20pm on Thursday (Jan 30).

A commuter had wedged a walking stick between the platform screen doors, which prevented both the screen doors and train doors from closing.

"We understand that some commuters may require more time to board, and we encourage everyone to do so safely. However, rushing into the train when the doors are closing can be dangerous and may cause service delays, affecting other commuters," said Lam.

SMRT urged commuters to wait for the next train if the doors are closing.

Those who require assistance when boarding are encouraged to approach staff at the station's Passenger Service Centre.

[[nid:662055]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com