Woman suffered fractured skull, needed 30 stitches after near collision with PMD rider

A wound that needed 30 stitches to close, and a dent in her head are the permanent reminders of a painful encounter Madam Yeo Eng Koong had with an e-scooter last year.

The 53-year-old compliance executive suffered a fractured skull and needed surgery after falling backwards when the e-scooter rider came close to colliding with her.

"After opening my skull, the doctor had to use the stapling method to seal the wound. I had a total of 30 stitches on my head and it was all the way down to my ears. I was shocked when I saw it."

The e-scooter rider, Tham Chee Boon, 36, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to causing grievous hurt to Madam Yeo by riding an e-scooter in a negligent manner.

He was fined $3,500.

Tham, a paramedic for a private firm, was riding his e-scooter home on March 29 last year at about 9.30pm.

He was approaching a traffic light junction near Block 362 in Woodlands Avenue 5 when he almost ran into Madam Yeo.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Madam Yeo said that after she had crossed the traffic junction, she heard loud music approaching.

It is believed that Tham was listening to music as he was riding the e-scooter. Tham, who was travelling at about 10kmh, applied the brakes on his e-scooter and avoided hitting Madam Yeo.