Woman suffers cut eyelid on Scoot flight after gift box falls from overhead compartment

A woman's trip on low-cost airline Scoot took an unexpected turn when a gift box fell from an overhead compartment and injured her during a six-hour flight to Singapore last month.

The passenger, 43-year-old accountant Dong Mingming (transliteration) was seated in seat 13B on Scoot flight TR187 from Qingdao, China to Singapore on Nov 5.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Dong said the incident took place about half an hour after takeoff, when she had removed her glasses and closed her eyes to rest.

A male passenger opened the overhead luggage compartment and a heavy object fell out, striking her right eyelid.

"I immediately felt a sharp pain and I couldn't open my eyes at all; my vision became blurry," said Dong.

She later learned that a gift box had fallen from the overhead compartment.

Noticing that her eyelid was bleeding, the flight attendants offered her ice and alcohol wipes.

"Because of the eye injury, I dared not move around rashly," added Dong.

After the flight landed at Changi Airport, Dong sought medical treatment at Singapore General Hospital.

Doctors found a 4cm cut across her right eyelid, which was swollen, and she was given three days of sick leave.

A week later, Dong went for a follow-up appointment after experiencing migraines and insomnia, and received another two days of medical leave.

Male passenger denies responsibility

Dong said that when she asked a flight attendant about resolving the issue, the latter suggested the two parties settle it privately.

However, the flight attendant was unable to provide the passenger's personal information due to confidentiality.

Dong recalled that the male passenger initially apologised after the incident, adding that the gift box was not his and it had accidentally been pulled down while he was retrieving his own luggage, reported Shin Min.

To her knowledge, the man holds a Hong Kong passport, lives in Australia and was only transiting through Singapore.

According to Dong, the man allegedly denied being responsible for the incident.

She told Shin Min that in her subsequent conversations with him, he insisted it was the flight attendants who failed to check the overhead compartment.

Dong said: "Later, I asked the passenger for compensation of my medical expenses and several days of lost wages and provided him with the relevant details. He said he needed to consult before getting back to me, but I haven't heard back since.”

Dong added that even after two months, the scar on her eyelid is still visible. Her doctor told her that the scar is likely to remain.

Scoot says it cannot provide compensation

A Scoot spokesperson said its crew provided on-site assistance by contacting medical staff on the ground, reported Shin Min.

The spokesperson added that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew are a top priority.

Scoot also informed Dong via email that the the airline cannot provide compensation as the injury was caused by another passenger, reported Shin Min.

AsiaOne has contacted Scoot for more information.

