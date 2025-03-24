Woman suffers stiff neck, body ache after eating cake which had rusty nail

After nearly swallowing a rusty nail found in her walnut cake on Friday (March 14), a woman developed neck stiffness and body aches.

The woman, who wanted to be known as Rong, told Shin Min Daily News that her husband had bought the $1.30 walnut cake from the Koufu beverage stall at Waterway Point in Punggol.

Upon realising there was a rusty nail in the sweet treat, the 36-year-old immediately reported the incident to the manager of Koufu.

She said the manager refunded her and offered a free bowl of dessert, as well as compensation for her treatment.

Rong received a tetanus shot, with her medical bill amounting to $105. She then returned to the stall to get compensation, which the manager provided.

But her condition worsened the following day, as she began experiencing body aches and neck stiffness.

On March 16, she visited the doctor again, as her symptoms were not improving.

The second visit to the doctor cost her $112, and she was reimbursed again by the outlet.

But the manager later informed her that any future claims should be directed to the headquarters and that he could no longer assist her.

Subsequently, Koufu offered her a $100 gift as an apology.

AsiaOne has reached out to Koufu for comments.

