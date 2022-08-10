Woman sunbathes in swimsuit at HDB block, sets tongues wagging

From lush greenery to picturesque bridges, there are plenty of sights to behold in Punggol.

And one woman is recently turning heads in the north-eastern town by sunbathing at an HDB block.

But residents living in Punggol Central are divided over her appearance.

A resident surnamed Zhang told Shin Min Daily News that she saw the woman sunbathing at the sky garden located between Block 160a and 166a on Tuesday (Aug 9).

The woman, who was wearing a red swimsuit, was also seen reading a book and practising yoga after unrolling a mat there, the 48-year-old housewife said, adding that she felt that the woman's attire in public was inappropriate.

"Children often go to the garden for walks. There are also many elderly folks gardening there. If the woman's seen in this kind of clothing, I'm afraid it will not be too good," Zhang said.

Other residents, however, told the Chinese daily that they have no issues with the woman sunbathing at the garden. Her swimsuit was not as revealing as what Zhang had suggested, they said.

While it may seem like an unconventional place to soak up the sun, another woman was seen doing something similar last August.

A Facebook video shared by Singapore Incidents showed a man filming a Caucasian woman sunbathing below an HDB block in Bukit Batok.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

With the video garnering over 99,000 views, several netizens told the man to "mind his own business" and said that the woman was not inconveniencing anyone.

Way back in July 2010, a bikini-clad woman was seen sunbathing at a multi-storey car park — residents complained to Stomp that her buttocks were clearly visible to the residents living in the opposite block.

chingshijie@asiaone.com