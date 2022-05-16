Woman suspected of drink driving arrested after Mercedes-Benz crashes at Fairmont Hotel

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing a Mercedes-Benz sports car into Fairmont Hotel on Saturday night (May 14).

The impact knocked down the hotel's chauffeur counter, luggage cart and potted plants. The front bumper of the yellow Mercedes was also damaged, The Straits Times reported.

Police said they received a report of the incident at around 11.50pm at 80 Bras Basah Road. No one was hurt in the accident and investigations are ongoing.

The car went out of control after turning into the roundabout of Fairmont Hotel. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

According to Shin Min Daily News, the car went out of control after turning into the roundabout in front of the hotel. An eyewitness told the Chinese evening daily that the accident also caused damage to part of the pavement.

When reporters from Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene, they saw a long-haired woman believed to be the driver assisting the police. Police searched her bag before she was taken away in a police vehicle.

