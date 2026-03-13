Woman caught using bare hands to swap packed strawberries at Bedok Mall FairPrice, raises hygiene concerns

A woman seen opening and swapping strawberries in packed boxes at a FairPrice outlet has raised concerns over food hygiene.

In a video shared on Facebook on Wednesday (March 11), a woman in a white tank top and yellow cap can be seen handling a prepacked box of strawberries.

Another woman in a blue shirt stands beside her, assisting the former as she picks and swaps strawberries between boxes using her bare hands.

According to the post, the incident occurred at the FairPrice Finest outlet in Bedok Mall on Wednesday at around 5.30 pm.

In the comments section, several netizens expressed concern about hygiene, while others criticised the woman's behaviour.

"Really terrible manner of buyers. I hate people doing such things. Touching those strawberries with bare hands— they will rot easily," said one user.

Another added, 'This happens often at supermarkets. They should seal the packages to prevent incidents like this."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, a spokesperson for FairPrice Group said the company is aware of the incident and is investigating.

"We would like to remind customers that opening packaged produce is strictly prohibited in our stores, and they can approach our staff for assistance if required," said FairPrice Group, adding that clear signage is displayed in stores informing customers not to open packaged produce.

"We are investigating the incident and strongly encourage all customers to adhere to basic hygiene practices while shopping in our stores."

