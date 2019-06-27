Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point -- but meter shows different fare from receipt

A woman who flagged down a taxi at Merlion Park to get to Chinatown Point was shocked when she noticed the fare reflected on the vehicle's meter on Tuesday (June 25) at about 6.52pm.

Halfway through the journey, the total fare reflected was already $16.31.

She immediately called her husband, Stomp contributor Tony, who told her to make sure she asked the driver for a receipt before paying the fare.

Tony, who is a taxi driver himself, said that the fare was too high.

"This was just halfway through the journey," he said.

"Yes, there's a Central Business District (CBD) charge, an additional surcharge of 25 per cent of the fare, and a $1 ERP fare, but it still should not have been that high."