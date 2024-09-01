Woman in tears after missing father's death anniversary due to overbooked flight; Jetstar apologises

A woman got emotional at the airport after finding out she could not pay her respects to her late father on his death anniversary.

The 49-year-old catering business owner surnamed Han told Shin Min Daily news that she had booked a flight with Jetstar from Singapore to Haikou, China, for Wednesday (Aug 28).

Han said that she arrived at Changi Airport at around 6am as her flight was set to depart at 7.25am. Seeing a crowd of people at the check-in counters, she attempted to check in using a kiosk but was unsuccessful.

Han then joined the queue for the check-in counters instead, but was shocked when she finally reached the front of the line.

"When it was my turn, the staff took my passport and walked away. When they came back, they told me that the plane was 'full' and I couldn't get on," she told the Chinese daily.

The Jetstar staff offered to help arrange for Han to fly to Haikou two days later. However, Aug 29 was the first anniversary of Han's father's death, and she had planned to pay her respects to him with her family on the day, reported Shin Min Daily.

Han realised that she would have to miss her father's death anniversary, which caused her to burst into tears.

"My father was ill before, and I didn't take good care of him because I was working hard in Singapore. I felt really guilty, so I hoped to pay my respects to him on his death anniversary," she told Shin Min Daily.

"Initially, I couldn't accept it at first and started crying, but the staff insisted that there were no seats," she added.

Han remained at the airport until about 8am, when the flight departed, before returning home, she told the Chinese daily.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a Jetstar spokesperson said that the airline has offered a sincere apology to Han for the inconvenience and frustration she experienced.

"We [understand] that the alternative flight offered... was not satisfactory and we are reviewing what happened," said the spokesperson.

"[Han] was transferred to the next available flight that departed on the morning of Aug 30 and we have provided a travel voucher as a gesture of goodwill to thank her for her understanding."

