Woman tells man to stop watching loud football match on bus, gets called 'little brain material'

A woman found herself embroiled in an argument with a couple on board bus service 901 on Wednesday evening (Oct 19).

Stomp contributor A told Stomp she was sitting in the bus when she heard someone watching a football match at a high volume right behind her.

"When I told the man to stop, he argued that the noise of the bus was louder and got very nasty when I told him to stop his video as it was irritatingly loud."

She then started to record her confrontation with the man and his wife and shared the footage with Stomp.

In the video, the man asks if she wants a smile and says: "Little brain material."

His wife chimes in and says: "The person who raised their voice first would lose, okay?

"We never raise our voice at you (sic)."

The man then adds that his children are lawyers and asks the Stomp contributor: "What are you?

"You just play with your bloody empty brain."

They then encourage her to continue taking photos and videos of them before alighting the bus and calling the Stomp contributor "nuts".

"This led to his rather one-sided argument and bullying from both him and his wife which I recorded as they were so self-entitled about their inconsiderate behaviour of playing or watching their video of a football match on a public bus," the Stomp contributor said.

"As if every else is interested!

"Such people do not care for others and when called out, they get very nasty."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.