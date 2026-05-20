Woman caught tossing neighbour's shoes down Ang Mo Kio block; police report made

A woman was caught throwing her neighbour's shoes off a ledge after an alleged dispute earlier this month.

The incident allegedly occurred at about 10.46pm at Block 314 Ang Mo Kio.

Closed-circuit television footage of the incident posted on Instagram on Tuesday (May 19) shows a woman, dressed in a white top and flower-patterned pants, approaching the unit and opening a blue umbrella, seemingly to conceal her identity.

She then picks up a pair of shoes and throws them off the ledge, repeating the act at least two more times.

A netizen, who shared the footage, accused her of parking her personal mobility device (PMD) along the corridor.

The woman had arranged for repairs to her PMD earlier that day, which were allegedly done outside the netizen’s father’s unit, much to his displeasure.

"My dad was unhappy and expressed his unhappiness to my helper," the post said.

According to the netizen, the woman allegedly called the police and two officers responded, although no confrontation occurred between her and the father or his helper.

Following the dispute, she allegedly went back to the father's unit at night and threw three pairs of shoes down the block.

The netizen added that a police report had been lodged. In response to AsiaOne's queries, police confirmed that a report has been made.

Netizens warn against leaving items outdoors

One netizen wrote: "With this type of neighbour, better keep your belongings indoors."

"Why can't you live in peace rather create trouble by throwing people's shoes," wrote another.

A netizen warned against placing shoes along the corridor, saying it may not be safe.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com