Woman trapped, bleeding under wheel, among 6 injured after car hit tree in Punggol; driver arrested

SINGAPORE - Six people were taken to hospital after a car accident in Punggol on Sunday morning (Feb 3).

Police said they were alerted to the accident involving three pedestrians at Punggol Central towards Sumang Lane at 8.48am.

The car driver and two passengers were among the six, aged between 29 and 65, taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The 63-year-old driver was later arrested for causing hurt by negligent act, the police said.

Engineer Koh Chek Kian told The Straits Times that he saw the car breach the kerb and hit the tree at high speed.

"It then swerved 90 degrees, and its tail hit three people on the road island who were waiting to cross the road," he said.

Passers-by and churchgoers from the nearby Church of the Transfiguration ran over to help.

One of the injured women was trapped under the car, and had to be rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers using hydraulic tools.

Mr Koh said that the woman's leg was trapped under one of the wheels of the car and was bleeding profusely. He also said that some passers-by removed some of their clothes to help stem the bleeding.

The driver and his two passengers were bleeding from cuts and abrasions on their arms, the 48-year-old added.

Mr Koh also said that one of the car passengers was an elderly woman, who was crying out in pain.

"She was slumped over in the centre part of the car. I had to help her out of the vehicle. She said she was very dizzy and her right leg felt numb."

Videos provided by Mr Koh show several people surrounding the site of the accident, with the car seen on the road divider.

In a photo taken by Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao, the front and hood of the car are shown severely damaged and bent out of shape from its impact with the tree.

The broken part of the tree is strewn on the road by the kerb.

Police are investigating the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.