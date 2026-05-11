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Woman gets trapped under car in Jalan Besar accident, taken to hospital

Woman gets trapped under car in Jalan Besar accident, taken to hospital
The incident occurred at Block 25 Jalan Berseh on May 9.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps
Dana LeongPUBLISHED ONMay 11, 2026 3:11 AMBYDana Leong

An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after being trapped under a car during an accident at Jalan Besar.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident on May 9 at around 10.15am at Block 25 Jalan Berseh.

SCDF personnel found the elderly woman trapped underneath the car, and managed to free her using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The woman was subsequently taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Photos of the scene showed more than 10 SCDF personnel surrounding a red Toyota vehicle.

A man at the scene, surnamed Lu (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News that the SCDF personnel took around 15 minutes to free the woman and that he heard her calling out in pain during the process.

The police also confirmed the incident, and said that the accident involved a car and the 84-year-old pedestrian.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com 

Accidents - TrafficelderlySCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)Singapore Police Force
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