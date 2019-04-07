Woman using phone while crossing middle of road hit by cab; netizens urge pedestrians to be careful

SINGAPORE - A woman was hit by a taxi when she was crossing Lavender Street near Kempas Road while using a mobile phone on Friday (April 5), which prompted netizens to urge pedestrians to be more careful.

Dashcam footage of the accident, which was widely circulated on social media, shows the woman seemingly using her mobile phone as she hurries across the road in the middle of traffic that hardly moves. She does not use a designated pedestrian crossing.

According to the video's timestamp, the incident in the Bendemeer area happened at 3.12pm on Friday.

The clip goes on to show the woman crossing two lanes of the four-lane road before stopping near the middle of the left-most lane. Shortly after, a taxi hits her and comes to a stop. The impact knocks the woman off her feet.

The taxi driver then gets out of his cab to help the woman. She is able to stand and the cabby guides her to a nearby sidewalk.

The footage of the accident was uploaded on several Facebook pages including SG Road Vigilante and District Singapore.

One Facebook user Isaac Boo noted that the stretch of Lavender Street where the incident occurred has " lots of jaywalkers".

Another user Yusrin Yusof said: "...Don't talk on the phone while jaywalking or crossing. You should be looking (out) for...traffic not the other way round."

Facebook user Steven Chan advised pedestrians to look out for oncoming traffic from the left of the road even when vehicles are at a standstill.

