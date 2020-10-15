Woman in viral clip arrested for allegedly spitting and biting man at Novena Square

A woman was arrested at Novena Square on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 13) after allegedly pouring a bowl of soup on a stranger, biting him and spitting at him, the police confirmed to AsiaOne.

In a viral clip of the arrest, shared on the Facebook page ROADS.sg, the woman, who did not appear to be wearing a face mask, was surrounded by four police officers and could be heard yelling, "This is against human rights!"

According to the police, the 35-year-old had shouted "randomly" at the male patron in a restaurant before allegedly pouring a bowl of soup over his head.

A scuffle followed, with the woman spitting at the man and biting his right hand.

She continued to shout incoherently when engaged by the officers in the mall. Her next-of-kin, who arrived on the scene, was not able to calm her down, the police added.

The woman also hurled verbal abuse at the police officers on the scene and spat on them.

"As she was assessed to be posing a danger to herself and the public, she was subsequently apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act," the police said.

The woman is also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out their duties.

She is currently receiving treatment at the Institute of Mental Health.

The victim, 32, was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

