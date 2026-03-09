Woman goes viral for doing her makeup while walking at JB checkpoint in bathrobe and slippers

A bathrobe-clad woman putting on makeup while strolling along the Johor Bahru side of the Causeway has gone viral and won praises from impressed netizens.

Video footage of the woman was posted to social media platform TikTok on Sunday (March 8) by a user named Crystal Lim and has since garnered over 130,000 views.

In the 17-second clip, an unidentified woman dressed in a white bathrobe and bedroom slippers is seen applying makeup on her face while others walk past her.

Her hair is wrapped up in a white towel, and she has a tray with multiple holders for items such as makeup brushes and eyelash curlers strapped across her chest.

Netizens were tickled by the video, with many being both amused and impressed by the woman.

"Time is money," a netizen commented, while others shared similar sentiments and joked that they would do the same to get to work on time.

Some netizens also praised the woman for being respectful of others and keeping to the side of the pathway, allowing others to walk past her.

It is not clear whether the woman was walking towards Singapore or Malaysia.

AsiaOne has reached out to TikTok user Lim for more information.

[[nid:730612]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com