Woman walks more than 2km to pee while stuck in jam from Tuas to JB

Flying to Perth is a journey that would set you back by roughly five hours. But would you sacrifice the same amount of time for a trip across the border for a long weekend?

This woman did.

Jeynelle Ng posted a TikTok video on Saturday (Oct 22), sharing her experience getting caught in the dreadful jam at Tuas Checkpoint to enter Malaysia. In the clip, she explained how she even had to walk more than 2km just to use the toilet.

"My highlight today: Walking down Tuas connecting Malaysia jam for about 2km+ because I needed to pee," said Ng while taking a video of herself beside a long line of vehicles.

Based on what she wrote in the video, it seemed that after making the trek to the nearest facility, presumably at the checkpoint, they "weren't allowed to use the toilet". However, she added that a "man went ham and broke the toilet door".

Some netizens took to the comments to share their own experiences with the jam during the long weekend while others cracked jokes about the situation.

Responding to a comment that she should have set off at 3am instead of 7am, Ng shared that she left home at 5am.

Another netizen expressed incredulity at Ng's predicament, stating that he was stuck in traffic for less than an hour.

One commenter joked about how pee bags should be sold in the area.

However, despite the long wait and hassle, the jam was still "worth it", according to Ng.

"Yes, worth the jam but a day to remember," said Ng in response to a netizen's remark.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ng for more information.

Facebook user Raina Husin also made a post on Saturday to warn others about a "massive traffic jam for [the] past four hours" after the Tuas Checkpoint towards Geylang Patah immigration.

One commenter replied that the jam was due to an "auto clearance upgrade".

That same day, cross-border travellers were also captured on video screaming and shoving each other while in the massive queues at the Singapore-Malaysia checkpoints.

Uniformed Malaysian immigration personnel were seen in the mix, attempting to gain control of the crowd.

