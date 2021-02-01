Woman warded after Covid-19 vaccine: SGH says no evidence it's caused by side effects

SINGAPORE - The Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has found no evidence that one of its patients' symptoms are linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 31), the hospital said its doctors have conducted multiple tests on the woman to date.

"So far, there is no evidence that her signs and symptoms are related to the vaccine she received recently," the hospital wrote. "We take a cautious approach and will continue to monitor her condition and conduct tests as needed."

Its statement comes after Ms Charlene Lin, 37, wrote about her symptoms in a Facebook comment that was widely shared.

We are aware of reports that an individual is currently warded at SGH after receiving the first dose of COVID-19... Posted by Singapore General Hospital on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Ms Lin, who works in the food and beverage industry, said she had felt dizzy after receiving the vaccine, and suffered weakness in her legs.

She said she had never experienced any allergies to medication in the past and asked how to apply for the Ministry of Health's (MOH) vaccine injury financial assistance programme.

Ms Lin was warded on Jan 25, and is still in hospital.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Facebook on Sunday, Ms Lin said she had been a healthy person who went to the gym and donated blood regularly.

After getting her first dose of the vaccine on Jan 24, she felt dizzy and went to the emergency department of SGH, where she underwent various tests overnight. Although she was discharged, she was warded on Jan 25 after she could not walk because her legs were too weak.

She has undergone tests - including various scans and blood draws - to rule out various diseases, and will go for further tests in the coming week.

"My case is just one in a million so I still support the vaccine," she said. "Just... luck, I guess."

The MOH said last Thursday that there had been 432 reports of adverse events linked to Covid-19 vaccinations.

These include injection site pain and swelling, fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, giddiness, nausea and allergic reactions such as itch, rash, swelling of eyes or lips. Most of these symptoms resolved on their own within a few days, said the MOH.

Three people suffered anaphylaxis - a severe allergic reaction - but recovered and were discharged after a day. The three were in their 20s and 30s, and developed multiple symptoms such as rash, breathlessness, lip swelling, throat tightness and giddiness.

More than 113,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine to date.

The MOH plans to introduce a vaccine injury financial assistance programme to support people who suffer serious adverse events that are likely related to Covid-19 vaccines administered in Singapore.

It will include a one-time payout of up to $10,000 to those who were hospitalised with serious side effects and required care in the high dependency or intensive care unit.

It will also provide a one-time payout of $225,000 to those who died or suffered permanent severe disability as a result of the vaccination.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.