Woman who died kayaking off Sentosa could have been wearing faulty life jacket, says investigator

SINGAPORE — A woman who died while kayaking off Sentosa Island in 2023 could have been wearing a personal flotation device that was faulty, a Maritime Port Authority investigator said on July 4.

Captain Cheong Kwee Thiam was speaking at a coroner's inquiry into the death of Chew Jia Tian, 33, that was attended by her parents.

Chew went missing at sea during a kayaking trip with three other kayakers on the morning of Oct 22, 2023, and her body was found two days later following a search-and-rescue mission.

Captain Cheong, who is a principal marine investigator, said in court on July 4 that when he opened up a back pocket of Chew's personal flotation device, he found the crotch strap neatly folded.

Part of the strap's buckle was found to be missing, and Captain Cheong said that his resultant finding was that she had bought a personal floating device that was defective.

Earlier in the proceedings, Station Inspector Muhammad Ruzaini Osman, the investigating officer from the Police Coast Guard, said Chew, Lee Kuok Ming and Loh Kin Huat had planned to set off from Sentosa on the day of the incident and kayak to the Southern Islands.

Before the trio had set off at 9.30am, Lee noticed that Chew was not using her crotch strap, but as the life jacket did not seem loose, he did not say anything.

The sea and wind conditions were observed to be calm that day as the group set out, said SI Ruzaini.

During their expedition, the three kayakers were joined by a fourth, Kum Chee Tong, who had seen the trio paddling towards Lazarus Island.

Loh, who is a more proficient kayaker, and Kum were paddling ahead of Chew and Lee.

They reached the Buran Channel, where the sea was rougher, and the unevenness of the waters caused Lee's kayak to capsize.

Chew paddled towards Lee to help. The stricken kayaker held on a toggle rope attached to Chew's kayak.

But as the current was strong, Chew could not paddle away from the floating sea barriers, and Station Insp Ruzaini said Chew apologised to Lee that she was unable to do so.

Lee then released his grip and went under the barriers towards the open sea, where he was rescued by a passing craft.

A man aboard the vessel helped look for Chew.

Her kayak was found without her and hauled on board.

Chew's body was found in a state of advanced decomposition off Sentosa two days later, and an autopsy determined that the cause of death was drowning.

Station Insp Ruzaini said Chew's kayak was probably pinned against a floating sea barrier as she was seen to be unable to paddle away from it, and she probably capsized thereafter.

The court heard that the personal flotation device from Decathlon was bought one day before the trip.

Station Insp Ruzaini said that according to the sporting goods retailer, if the crotch strap is not used, the flotation device might come off the user.

[[nid:654296]]

While both Captain Cheong and Station Insp Ruzaini noted that a crotch strap is not a common feature in a personal flotation device, Captain Cheong recommended the use of any safety aspects that come with a life jacket.

Noting that Captain Cheong said his daughter had bought a faulty personal flotation device, Ms Chew's father raised a concern about it.

"My daughter had bought it the day before. I suppose that..." he said, trailing off.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said that it was not certain for now that the court would draw the conclusion that the device was faulty.

He also asked for the life jacket to be brought to court.

Stating that this was an unusual request, the coroner added that he may send the device for testing.

The court also heard that while Chew had a two-star kayaking award, she had difficulties in the capsize drill — turning the craft upright from a capsized position.

This drill, however, is not a requirement for the two-star award.

Station Insp Ruzaini also said that Chew had been pursuing her three-star award in Desaru, Malaysia.

During the hearing, witnesses, including Captain Sahwan Osman, a lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic, said that the waters at the Buran Channel can be rough, even though nearby waters remain calm.

This is due to merging currents at that area, they said.

The case was adjourned to July 16.

ALSO READ: 'She was generous, humble and kind': Tributes pour in for woman who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.