Woman who drove Mercedes-Benz against traffic arrested, has driving licence suspended

SINGAPORE - A woman who was caught on video driving a black Mercedes-Benz car against traffic in Upper Cross Street has been arrested. Her driving license was also suspended.

Police said on Monday (Sept 9) that the 32-year-old was arrested for dangerous driving. She had previously been assisting them with investigations.

The police were alerted last Friday at 10.24pm to the case of dangerous driving in Upper Cross Street in the direction of South Bridge Road.

No injuries were reported.

In videos posted on Facebook, a black Mercedes Benz car can be seen moving in a direction opposite to the flow of traffic, on the leftmost lane.

A separate clip subsequently shows that the car has mounted the pavement. The driver steps out of the vehicle and utters Hokkien expletives at onlookers before returning to her car.

One of the posts has been shared over 5,200 times.

A clip of the incident posted on the Roads.sg Facebook group has been viewed more than 124,000 times since it was posted on Sunday.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.